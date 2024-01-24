Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Shares Down 2.8%

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.05 and last traded at $17.11. Approximately 65,851 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 199,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average of $16.15.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $87.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.65 million. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 7.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Artivion, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Artivion news, CAO Amy Horton sold 14,397 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $273,543.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 124,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 21,229 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $382,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $936,212. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Artivion by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Artivion by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

