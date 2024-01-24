Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.48

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.48 and last traded at $16.37, with a volume of 111789 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.13.

NVGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Navigator in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average of $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.46.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Navigator had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $117.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.51 million. Research analysts forecast that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Navigator’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Navigator by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 47,677 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Navigator by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 108,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 13,850 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Navigator by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,964 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Navigator by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 72,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 43,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

