ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Stock Price Down 3%

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.10. 5,223,860 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 17,200,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on CHPT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, December 7th. B. Riley downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America downgraded ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $8.25 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty lowered ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.54.
ChargePoint Trading Down 6.0 %
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.92 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 119.40% and a negative net margin of 81.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other ChargePoint news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 13,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $33,867.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 855,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,391.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,375 shares of company stock worth $92,868. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of ChargePoint
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,162,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,217,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ChargePoint by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,286,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,677,000 after acquiring an additional 229,805 shares during the period. RHO Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at about $35,628,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 8.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,942,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,654,000 after purchasing an additional 301,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.
About ChargePoint
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
