Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD) Price Target Cut to GBX 90

Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 105 ($1.33) to GBX 90 ($1.14) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 119.51% from the company’s previous close.
Lords Group Trading Price Performance
Lords Group Trading stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 41 ($0.52). The company had a trading volume of 285,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,826. The company has a market capitalization of £67.87 million, a P/E ratio of 832.40 and a beta of 1.20. Lords Group Trading has a 12-month low of GBX 40 ($0.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 87 ($1.11). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 49.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
Lords Group Trading Company Profile
