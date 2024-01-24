Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD) Price Target Cut to GBX 90

Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 105 ($1.33) to GBX 90 ($1.14) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 119.51% from the company’s previous close.

Lords Group Trading stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 41 ($0.52). The company had a trading volume of 285,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,826. The company has a market capitalization of £67.87 million, a P/E ratio of 832.40 and a beta of 1.20. Lords Group Trading has a 12-month low of GBX 40 ($0.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 87 ($1.11). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 49.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Lords Group Trading Company Profile

Lords Group Trading plc distributes building materials, plumbing, heating, and DIY goods to local tradesmen, developers, small and medium construction companies, and retail customers. The company operates in two divisions, Merchanting; and Plumbing and Heating. It also distributes heating and plumbing products to a network of independent merchants, installers, and general public.

