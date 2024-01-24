Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT – Get Free Report) were up 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 220,371 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 611,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.26. The stock has a market cap of C$65.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12.

Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.22 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Drone Delivery Canada Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

