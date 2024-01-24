EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Trading Down 3.3%

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.66. Approximately 501,493 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,409,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EVGO shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of EVgo from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.61.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average is $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.35 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.44.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $35.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 234.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVGO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EVgo by 4.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of EVgo by 3.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of EVgo by 1.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in EVgo by 7.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in EVgo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 155,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

