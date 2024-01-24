Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Trading 5.5% Higher

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.04 and last traded at $11.99. 97,015 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 778,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Tango Therapeutics Trading Up 10.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.88.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 266.73% and a negative return on equity of 41.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Adam Crystal sold 7,507 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $62,983.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tango Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

