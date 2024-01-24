Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Trading Up 4.8%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.68. 30,883,934 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 98,078,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Separately, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Nikola in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nikola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.83.

The firm has a market cap of $709.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of ($1.73) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 million. Nikola had a negative return on equity of 151.40% and a negative net margin of 1,475.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKLA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,536,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nikola by 81.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,278,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,724,000 after acquiring an additional 19,389,959 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nikola by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,706,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,085,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,815,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061,239 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,626,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,316 shares in the last quarter. 24.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

