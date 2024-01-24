Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Shares Up 5.9%

Shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) rose 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.40 and last traded at $16.40. Approximately 357,698 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 716,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Ardmore Shipping Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.43. The firm has a market cap of $690.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $56.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.94 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 33.43% and a return on equity of 29.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Ardmore Shipping Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Ardmore Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

Institutional Trading of Ardmore Shipping

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASC. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at $502,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 9,414 shares during the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.



