Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.24 and last traded at $3.24. 928,873 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 5,697,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Aurora Innovation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1.75 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.87.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 42.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

