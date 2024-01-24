Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Trading Down 4%

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.61 and last traded at $3.62. Approximately 172,413 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,380,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.
Wheels Up Experience Trading Down 8.2 %
The company has a market capitalization of $577.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.
Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by $0.80. The company had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 315.49% and a negative net margin of 45.59%.
Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States. The company offers membership programs, charter, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales, and commercial travel services. It also provides freight, safety, and security solutions, as well as managed services. The company serves individuals, industry, government, and civil organizations.
