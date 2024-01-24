Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Trading Down 4%

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.61 and last traded at $3.62. Approximately 172,413 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,380,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

Wheels Up Experience Trading Down 8.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $577.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by $0.80. The company had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 315.49% and a negative net margin of 45.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Wheels Up Experience

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UP. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Wheels Up Experience by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 135,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 940.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 472,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 427,465 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States. The company offers membership programs, charter, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales, and commercial travel services. It also provides freight, safety, and security solutions, as well as managed services. The company serves individuals, industry, government, and civil organizations.

