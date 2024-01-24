Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Trading Up 4.3%

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.06 and last traded at $13.93. 1,132,889 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 2,351,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.35.

A number of research firms recently commented on HE. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $901.87 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 8.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 53.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

