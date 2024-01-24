Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Trading Down 4.3%

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.46 and last traded at $9.46. 26,061 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 221,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Pulse Biosciences Trading Down 11.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $483.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average is $6.90.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Pulse Biosciences

In related news, CEO Kevin Patrick Danahy acquired 5,393 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $35,162.36. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,887 shares in the company, valued at $233,983.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Duggan purchased 152,944 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $1,385,672.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 212,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,272.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 623,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,673,351. Company insiders own 69.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulse Biosciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLSE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 310.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after buying an additional 696,871 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 318.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 216,534 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 116.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 308,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 166,023 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 137.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 177,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 102,617 shares in the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

