Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Trading Down 3.6%

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $64.23 and last traded at $64.23. Approximately 35,083 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 91,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.60.

KALU has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.22 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.00 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 380.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 31,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $1,136,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 27.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

