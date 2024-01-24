Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Trading Up 4.1%

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.35 and last traded at $20.09. 10,055 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 60,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $889.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $452.01 million for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 10.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 7.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 65,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 99.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 53,583 shares during the last quarter.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

