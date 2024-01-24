Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Trading 5.4% Higher

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.66 and last traded at $15.40. Approximately 73,311 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 249,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.95.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 13.87%. Research analysts expect that Ero Copper Corp. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERO. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ero Copper by 3.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,719,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,832,000 after purchasing an additional 379,686 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,544,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,161,000 after purchasing an additional 165,982 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ero Copper by 23.1% in the third quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,661,000 after acquiring an additional 344,410 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 6.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,785,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,937,000 after acquiring an additional 104,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ero Copper by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,294,000 after purchasing an additional 240,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

