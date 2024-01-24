Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Gap Down to $78.28

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.28, but opened at $76.38. Endava shares last traded at $76.00, with a volume of 52,433 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAVA. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Endava from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Endava from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Endava from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Endava from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.63.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Endava had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $188.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Endava plc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 33.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,046,000 after buying an additional 30,909 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 316.3% during the second quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 210,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,896,000 after buying an additional 159,858 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endava during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,398,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Endava in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

