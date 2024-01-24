SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,455,424 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 364% from the previous session’s volume of 313,635 shares.The stock last traded at $63.73 and had previously closed at $61.91.

SPDR S&P China ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $933.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.05.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P China ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,836,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 326,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,566,000 after buying an additional 185,343 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 281,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,183,000 after buying an additional 39,845 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,685,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,215,000 after buying an additional 33,997 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P China ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

