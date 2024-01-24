iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 49,186 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 42,340 shares.The stock last traded at $58.59 and had previously closed at $58.30.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $834.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMLF. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,333,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,405,000 after buying an additional 386,693 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,067,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,222,000 after buying an additional 359,678 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,188,000. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 465,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,098,000 after buying an additional 145,290 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,378,000.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

