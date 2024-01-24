International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 459,440 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 503,517 shares.The stock last traded at $52.76 and had previously closed at $51.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on INSW shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on International Seaways from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com cut International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

International Seaways Stock Up 2.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of -0.03.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. International Seaways had a return on equity of 39.60% and a net margin of 55.45%. The company had revenue of $241.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.03 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is presently 3.70%.

In related news,

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $45,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,559,705.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $231,005 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of International Seaways

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSW. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in International Seaways by 55.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 279.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.



