Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 38,660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 49,427 shares.The stock last traded at $50.67 and had previously closed at $48.90.
Separately, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.
Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $288.72 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.25%.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.48% of the company’s stock.
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.
