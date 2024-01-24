Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 38,660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 49,427 shares.The stock last traded at $50.67 and had previously closed at $48.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CVLG

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $649.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.30 and its 200-day moving average is $45.68.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $288.72 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Covenant Logistics Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

About Covenant Logistics Group

(Get Free Report)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.