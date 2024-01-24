iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 65,016 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 87,755 shares.The stock last traded at $49.50 and had previously closed at $49.39.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.34 and its 200 day moving average is $45.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 455,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,015,000 after purchasing an additional 100,487 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,767,000. Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 99,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $715,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.