Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,015,028 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 1,457,403 shares.The stock last traded at $6.14 and had previously closed at $6.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on MOMO shares. TheStreet lowered Hello Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hello Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

Get Hello Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MOMO

Hello Group Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The information services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Hello Group had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $417.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.47 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hello Group Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hello Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hello Group in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hello Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 549,358 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 30,289 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Hello Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Hello Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hello Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 142,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206 shares during the period. 53.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hello Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.