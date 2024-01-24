QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Stock Price Up 8%

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.90 and last traded at $12.58. Approximately 113,574 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 377,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of QuinStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barrington Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on QuinStreet

QuinStreet Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $703.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.54.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 29.48% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $123.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.72 million. Equities analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $92,456.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,961.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QuinStreet news, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $572,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,861.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $92,456.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,961.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,010 shares of company stock valued at $996,822 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuinStreet

(Get Free Report)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.