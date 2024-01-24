APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of APA from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of APA in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of APA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.44.

APA stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,080,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,202,191. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.81. APA has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $46.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that APA will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APA. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in APA by 117.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 2,535.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

