15,559 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Acquired by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948,942 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,070,525,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 276.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,980,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 368.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,187,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,109 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,578,000 after buying an additional 1,474,149 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $156.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,054,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,990,099. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $158.60. The company has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.41.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

