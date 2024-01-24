Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $53.36 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,220,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,557 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.4% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $53,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.20. The stock had a trading volume of 9,533,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,192,788. The firm has a market cap of $116.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $48.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.50.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

