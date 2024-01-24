NBC Securities Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.37. 1,146,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,089,879. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.50. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $166.34. The company has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

