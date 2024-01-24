33,402 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Acquired by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $101.22. 4,674,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,584,396. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.63 and a 200-day moving average of $104.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $131.31.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.62.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

