NBC Securities Inc. Purchases New Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 89,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 77.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,381,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,617,639. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.53 and its 200 day moving average is $44.29. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $54.52.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

