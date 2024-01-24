Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $21.39 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,498 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $21,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.92.

Read Our Latest Report on AMAT

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $7.54 on Wednesday, hitting $174.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,153,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,447,748. The company has a market capitalization of $145.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.70. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.96 and a 1 year high of $175.96.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.