Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Booking were worth $22,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in Booking by 46.8% in the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Booking by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $715,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BKNG. UBS Group boosted their target price on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Booking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,555.62.

Booking Trading Up 0.3 %

BKNG traded up $10.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,501.09. 178,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,286. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,369.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,139.08. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,289.69 and a 1 year high of $3,669.66. The firm has a market cap of $122.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $53.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,767 shares of company stock worth $12,257,819 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

