Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 129,697 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 141.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,697 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $24,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in General Electric by 143.0% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,216,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,996,917. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.31. General Electric has a 1-year low of $79.43 and a 1-year high of $132.27. The firm has a market cap of $141.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.57.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

