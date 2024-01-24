Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $29.54 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of McKesson worth $29,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,514,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,064,000 after purchasing an additional 122,156 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,508,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,399,000 after purchasing an additional 187,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,447,000 after purchasing an additional 22,726 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in McKesson by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,477,000 after purchasing an additional 213,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $633,960,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $485.46. 279,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,334. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $331.75 and a one year high of $494.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $464.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $443.99. The company has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

