Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Decreases Stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. lowered its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the quarter. StoneCo accounts for 0.1% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in StoneCo by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 22.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in StoneCo by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in StoneCo by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STNE shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of StoneCo from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.58.

Shares of STNE stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.30. 2,735,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,588,703. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.34. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $18.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 2.44.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $643.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.25 million. On average, analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

