Capco Asset Management LLC Sells 23 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Capco Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises about 3.2% of Capco Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Capco Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $12,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 106,490.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 186,254,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,551,004,000 after purchasing an additional 186,079,431 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,565,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,965 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,828 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3,399.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $497,958,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,052,866.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 979 shares of company stock valued at $500,817. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.07.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $4.27 on Wednesday, reaching $548.54. The company had a trading volume of 177,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,295. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.77 and a 1 year high of $554.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $535.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $507.80.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.97%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

