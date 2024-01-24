Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Purchased by Capco Asset Management LLC

Capco Asset Management LLC raised its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Markel Group makes up about 11.2% of Capco Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Capco Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of Markel Group worth $43,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Markel Group by 72.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Markel Group by 50.0% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Markel Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Markel Group during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Markel Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,311.92 per share, for a total transaction of $131,192.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,016,721.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,311.92 per share, for a total transaction of $131,192.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,016,721.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 21 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,320.81 per share, with a total value of $27,737.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 504 shares in the company, valued at $665,688.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 197 shares of company stock worth $259,361. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Markel Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,475.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MKL

Markel Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MKL stock traded up $9.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,466.86. 19,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,768. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,412.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,441.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.68. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,186.56 and a 12 month high of $1,560.00.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.00 by ($4.44). Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.04 EPS for the current year.

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.