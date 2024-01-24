Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,929,000 after purchasing an additional 197,327,361 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,870,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,579 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29,399.5% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,474,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,975 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,007,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $17,304,000.

SCHZ traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,497. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.17. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $47.60.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

