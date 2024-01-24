Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 27,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB stock remained flat at $56.55 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,684. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $44.57 and a one year high of $56.97.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

