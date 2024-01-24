Meridian Management Co. Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Meridian Management Co. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,091,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,664,000 after purchasing an additional 227,033 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 60,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,700,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $656,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 148,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 24,425 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
EELV traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.61. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $21.78 and a twelve month high of $24.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.27.
Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.
