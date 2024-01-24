Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 1.4% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 43,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 31,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,150,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,166,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.05 and a 200-day moving average of $35.19. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $37.14.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

