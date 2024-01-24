Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $7.79 Million Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,121 shares during the period. iShares Biotechnology ETF accounts for 2.2% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $7,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

IBB stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,636,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,264. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.41 and a 200-day moving average of $126.05. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $111.83 and a one year high of $139.49.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.