Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $30.61 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,039 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 8.6% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $30,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.95. 8,279,494 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $101.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.81. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.