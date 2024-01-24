Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Sells 639 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,316 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Comcast by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,119,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,652,964,000 after buying an additional 2,952,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,409,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,332,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,798,173,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.66. 10,054,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,956,978. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.11 and its 200 day moving average is $43.76. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.95.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

