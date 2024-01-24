Second Half Financial Partners LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 274.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,208 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 0.4% of Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 108.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $495.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $595.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $546.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock traded up $56.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $548.93. The company had a trading volume of 22,037,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,309,424. The firm has a market cap of $240.26 billion, a PE ratio of 55.39, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $285.33 and a one year high of $562.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $477.22 and a 200 day moving average of $436.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.