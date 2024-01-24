Second Half Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 57.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 0.3% of Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:HD traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $347.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,969,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,375. The company has a market capitalization of $345.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $362.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.31.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

