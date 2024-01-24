Persistence (XPRT) Trading Down 11% Over Last Week

Persistence (XPRT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Persistence has a market cap of $67.39 million and $518,117.37 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Persistence token can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000898 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Persistence has traded down 11% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Persistence Profile

Persistence was first traded on May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 193,504,890 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,404,890 tokens. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Persistence is persistence.one. Persistence’s official message board is blog.persistence.one. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Persistence

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence (XPRT) is a native token of the Persistence blockchain, a network facilitating the creation of financial products. XPRT is used for staking, network security, governance, and transaction fees. It incentivizes validators, developers, and users, fostering an active community. Persistence, co-founded by Tushar Aggarwal and Deepanshu Tripathi, aims to bridge traditional finance with decentralized finance (DeFi), enabling tokenization and exchange of various asset classes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Persistence should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Persistence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

