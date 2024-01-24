GXChain Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $21.77 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 24th. GXChain has a market capitalization of $21.77 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000729 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000887 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

