WAX (WAXP) Market Cap Reaches $188.61 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 24th. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0555 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WAX has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a total market cap of $188.61 million and $5.97 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WAX

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,119,437,253 coins and its circulating supply is 3,401,458,548 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WAX Coin Trading

