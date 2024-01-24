Wanchain Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000509 BTC on exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $40.09 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00076436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00028343 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00023277 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006586 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006374 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,575,820 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

